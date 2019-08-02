Main Street is closed down for the Rally

Officials closed the street early Friday morning as a safety precaution.

The road is blocked off for everything besides motorcycles.

With so many motorcycles parked on the street, Public Information officer for Sturgis, Christina Steele says this is done every year due to the area getting congested very quickly.

Due to the road closure, Steele recommends heading to the area early in the morning so people can find parking closer to the action.

"If you come up later in the day, you will probably end up being farther away from Main Street. Several churches have donations or very inexpensive parking close to downtown. So it's never a case where you cannot find a parking spot it's just how far you want to walk to Main Street," says Steele.

Main Street will reopen the morning of Sunday the 11th.