Law Enforcement Torch Run carries Flame of Hope through Spearfish

A Flame of Hope headed east Monday morning and left Spearfish as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Officers and troopers jogged down Main Street to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics South Dakota.

As the Spearfish torch traveled east, another left Sioux Falls toward the west.

During the course of the run, a Flame of Hope will make its way through more than 40 cities.

A police officer who volunteers with Special Olympics hopes others are inspired to get involved with the nonprofit when they see a flame.

"I've just gotten to know a lot of the athletes over the years. I've been involved with Law Enforcement Torch Run for 11 years now. It's great. They just appreciate anything you can do for them. They're happy all the time. You can't beat it," Curt Jacobs says, Assistant Chief of Police in Spearfish.

A state trooper sees volunteering with the organization as another way to give back to the community.

"Biggest reason - I want to get out there, and I want to give back to the community as much as I can. This is one of the ways that I've found is best that I enjoy doing. I love working with all the Special Olympics athletes as well as all of the other law enforcement and just Special Olympics employees as well," Patrick Bumann says, Core Runner of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Torch Run will end in Vermillion on Thursday for the opening ceremony.