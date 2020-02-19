Johnson announces re-election campaign

On Wednesday, Representative Dusty Johnson formally announced his intent to seek re-election.

Johnson is currently serving his first term as South Dakota's only Representative.

He also announced that this campaign will be headquartered in Rapid City, citing it as a political powerhouse.

Johnson says progress is possible in Washington D.C. and says you have to be tough to get it done.

As a freshman representative, Johnson sat on the House Committee on Agriculture and was a ranking member of the Nutrition , Oversight and Department Operations Subcommittee.

"What I'm proud of is day in and day out, I talked about rural development and about the needs of rural America," said Representative Dusty Johnson, (R) South Dakota. "And I'm most proud that my colleagues saw me as an issuary expert and a fighter for those rural areas, which is why I was named the top Republican on the subcommittee that oversees the Farm Bill, and oversees the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That is not a typical honor for a freshman. I'm going to continue to be that voice for rural South Dakota."

Johnson will be running in a primary against Liz May from Kyle.

Since they are both Republicans, the vote in June will decide which one will be on the ballot in November.

May has been a rancher her whole life, owns a small business, and was a state legislator for six years and says she understands how policy is made.

"I've decided to throw my hat in the ring, basically for the ranchers that have been suffering under unfair trade practices, for the farmers that feed this world, and for the small business owners that continue to be crushed under government regulations," said May.

Both May and Johnson say campaigning for a primary is exciting because they get to meet so many different people across the state.

The primary is scheduled for June 2nd.