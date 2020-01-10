House fires during the colder months

As the cold temperatures hit the Black Hills, the Pennington County Fire Administration is reminding people that the winter months often see an increase in structural fires.

Pennington County fire administrator Jerome Harvey says nationally, statistics show an increase in home fires in December, January, and February.

People can often prevent these fires by making sure any heat-producing appliance is not plugged into a power strip.

Those appliances should be plugged into the wall outlet one at a time.

Another crucial component is making sure not to overload any electrical outlets or power strips.

"Just an increase as far as stuff that produces heat. It's colder temperatures, so people may not take the time to check that. They may be more concerned about staying in the house and not taking the extra time to check on these simple things," says Harvey.

Harvey says this is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detector.