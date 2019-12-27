Historic Deadwood is the inspiration for a new board game that's already massively popular.

The marketing director for Deadwood's visitor center Amanda Kellie says they saw the board game "Deadwood Gold Rush" on Kickstarter, a website that allows artists and content creators to crowdsource the development of a new product.

Staff was drawn to the product and have already sold most of the games.

Up to nine people can play the strategy game, where you try to collect gold with teammates.

Then when someone collects the most gold, they have to take out their teammates to become the overall winner.

"A game that is inspired by that history. And to have that all coincide with what you can still see while here in Deadwood. With, of course, a heavy dash of fiction because it is a game," says Kille.

"Deadwood Gold Rush" can be bought at the Deadwood welcome center for $20.

Kellie says they will have more of the copies available by the start of the new year.