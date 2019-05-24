Buffalo Chip kicks off Memorial Day weekend by placing 800 flags in Freedom Field

It's been a tradition for 16 years now, but this year the Flag raising ceremony at the Buffalo Chip did something different.

The placing of 800 flags in Freedom Field on the grounds of the Buffalo Chip is usually held on the 4th of July weekend, however this year, for the first time, the Chip's founder moved the ceremony up to have it on Memorial Day weekend.

The flags represent the men and women who have died during active service in the U.S. military.

Having the flags as well as a Memorial set up in the middle of the field leaves many who visit emotional.

"What really touches me I see people come out and go to the memorial and they will have tears rolling down their cheeks. It doesn't get any better of a feeling that to provide that for people is a great privilege." says Rod Woodruff

The flags will stay up through the 79th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and you're invited to drive by a take a look for yourself.