Animals likely can't transmit COVID-19, remain susceptible to zoological strains

Dog owners often love playing with their pets, but the novel coronavirus' spread throughout the United States raises a question: "can my pet catch coronavirus?"

According to Dustin Oedekoven, state veterinarian and executive secretary for the South Dakota Animal Industry Board, animals likely can't catch the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) which afflicts hosts with Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

"We don't have any evidence at this point to suggest that people can transmit that virus to animals or that animals can transmit that virus to people," Oedekoven said.

However, Oedekoven stipulated this is only likely for the novel coronavirus rampant across the world.

Coronavirus is an umbrella term for a large family of viruses. Specific types of coronavirus, such as canine coronavirus, cause related types of coronavirus disease. Canine coronavirus disease (CCoV) is one such example.

"We see coronavirus causing disease in livestock species such as horses and cattle and swine ... there are coronaviruses that affect dogs and cats." Oedekoven adds.

COVID-19 and CCoV are different diseases and can distinguished by their structures and symptoms.

COVID-19 is what experts categorize as a Betacoronavirus, whereas canine coronavirus is an Alphacoronavirus.

South Dakota's state veterinarian adds the additional distinction that the novel coronavirus is a respiratory disease. Canine coronavirus is an enteric disease causing gastrointestinal symptoms, like diarrhea, with an existing vaccine.

A working, readily available vaccine for COVID-19 has not been developed yet.

Oedekoven said a Pomeranian in Hong Kong did test positive for COVID-19 after catching the virus from its owner in February. However, Oedekoven said "the pup was fine" and showed no symptoms of the novel virus.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does warn that humans can -- on rare occasion -- catch canine coronavirus.

As the pandemic-level situation evolves day-by-day, Oedekoven cautions against interacting with pets or animals if one is diagnosed with coronavirus disease.