RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the 2020 general election ballot is Amendment A and Measure 26, the legalization of medical marijuana and hemp.

Amendment A and Measure 26 are on the ballot to help South Dakotans with serious health conditions and including cancer patients and veterans.

Black Hills Vapors in Rapid City sells electronic cigarettes and some Cannabis (CBD) products. Business for Black Hills Vapors has been going steady since the start of the pandemic, with online sales increasing.

Black Hills Vapors co-owner Caleb Rose says " I don’t think we’re gonna really see an effect, either way, I will say that cannabis is known for its anti-cancer properties and we sell vape products to get people off cigarettes a which causes cancer so anytime that we’re seeing cancer being fought, we’re gonna be all about it"

Whether or not the bill passes, Rose says " he doesn’t think it will increases sales".

Election day is November 3rd.

