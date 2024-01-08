South Dakota 2024 Legislative session starts Tuesday

By Cody Dennis
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s 2024 Legislative Session is set to begin on Tuesday and there are a couple of bills worth following that were added over the weekend.

The first, Senate Bill 65, would modify time limits for the state to collect on debts owed to the state. Previously a debt would be considered unrecoverable after 180 days. If passed, the obligation recovery center would be responsible for determining when a debt should be forwarded to a collections agency.

The second is Senate Bill 54 which would change the way residency is determined for hunting licenses in the state. The biggest change to hunting licenses is that license holders who reside outside of the state for more than 180 days would have their license terminated. This is a change from the previous law which would only terminate a license if someone moved and applied for a license in a different state.

Tuesday morning marks the start of the session and we will keep you updated with any developments that come from Pierre.

