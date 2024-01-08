Sheridan Cooks - An Easy Way to Jazz-Up Peas

The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On this edition of Sheridan Cooks, I show Dr. Laurie Brown and Jack Wood how to make peas more exciting. And it’s super-simple: just sauté a diced onion in olive oil until translucent. Then add a quarter cup of chicken stock and a bag of frozen peas. Season with salt and pepper and when peas are heated through, serve with Parmesan Cheese, if desired.

Dr. Laurie Brown works at Clear Eir Wellness in Sheridan. The practice focuses on holistic health care, from IV nutrition to counseling. To learn about all the services Clear Eir Wellness and Dr. Brown provide, visit their website: www.cleareirwellness.com.

