Morning flurries giving way to sunshine, but windy and cold weather this afternoon.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few leftover flurries this morning will move east, leading to clearing skies by afternoon. Despite the clearing, expect windy and cold conditions this afternoon with highs in the 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens.

Tuesday will be a quiet day with sunshine early, then some cloudiness moving in later on. There will be some scattered snow showers Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be windy, but with near normal temperatures in the 30s. Then, a strong arctic cold front barrels through the area Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing by far the coldest weather so far this winter. Some light snow will be possible, but the headline will be the extreme cold. Thursday through Monday, expect highs from 0 to 10, with lows from -20 to 0.

Prepare now for extremely cold weather late this week and weekend!

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City business fails alcohol compliance check
Rapid City casino robbed Friday morning
In an undated photo, a B-1 belonging to the 28th Bomb Wing takes off from Ellsworth Air Force...
Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
Maine firefighters are being hailed heroes after saving the lives of two dogs.
Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice into frigid lake
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’

Latest News

Snow showers and bone-chilling wind chill tonight into Monday
Snow showers and bone chilling wind chill temperatures over night into Monday
Snow showers possible for Sunday night and Monday morning
Breezy
Snow showers and strong winds for this evening