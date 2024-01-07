Snow showers possible for Sunday night and Monday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It will be pretty chilly this evening as lows will fall mostly into the teens with a few 20s and single digits in the mix. We will see gradually increasing cloud cover and fog move into the region tonight.

Sunday will be slightly cooler and mostly dry into the afternoon before snow showers develop in Wyoming. Those snow showers will gradually move east up to an inch of snow is possible in the higher elevations however the majority of the moisture will be off towards Nebraska and far eastern South Dakota. After Monday morning conditions will remain dry but cold artic air will shift in on Wednesday night as temperatures will absolutely struggle to get out of the single digits and teens during the day and overnight temperatures will most likely be in the negatives over night. Snow showers could be possible during this time period as well.

