Snow showers possible for Sunday night and Monday morning

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It will be pretty chilly this evening as lows will fall mostly into the teens with a few 20s and single digits in the mix. We will see gradually increasing cloud cover and fog move into the region tonight.

Sunday will be slightly cooler and mostly dry into the afternoon before snow showers develop in Wyoming. Those snow showers will gradually move east up to an inch of snow is possible in the higher elevations however the majority of the moisture will be off towards Nebraska and far eastern South Dakota. After Monday morning conditions will remain dry but cold artic air will shift in on Wednesday night as temperatures will absolutely struggle to get out of the single digits and teens during the day and overnight temperatures will most likely be in the negatives over night. Snow showers could be possible during this time period as well.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night
In an undated photo, a B-1 belonging to the 28th Bomb Wing takes off from Ellsworth Air Force...
Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
Rapid City business fails alcohol compliance check
Rapid City casino robbed Friday morning
The new owners are excited to get to know the community and the business.
Ownership of Black Hills Bagels changes hands

Latest News

Breezy
Snow showers and strong winds for this evening
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Some fog, some light snow.
Isolated snow showers are possible Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Foggy this morning then mostly cloudy and seasonably cool.