Jason Fisher’s 33 points leads Douglas in win

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Douglas senior Jason Fisher tallied 33 points on Saturday to lead the Patriots to a 73-65 win over Belle Fourche. For the Broncs, point guard Jet Jensen notched a team-high 27 points.

Douglas moves to 2-6 on the season, whereas Belle Fourche drops to 1-6 on the year. The Patriots are back on the court Friday at Harrisburg. Belle Fourche hosts Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.