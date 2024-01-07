Firefighter on snowplowing route notices house fire, rescues 4 people and 3 dogs

A firefighter just happened to be plowing a route when he noticed a house fire on Haviland Drive in Trumbull during the early morning hours of Jan. 7.(Long Hill Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A firefighter who was plowing the snowy streets of Trumbull, Connecticut, jumped into action to rescue four people and three dogs when he happened upon a house fire.

WFSB reports Shaun Bogen’s quick actions were credited with saving the lives of the victims.

The Long Hill Fire Department said the house fire on Haviland Drive began just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

While he was on the plowing route, Bogen discovered a house with a fire in the garage, according to the fire department. Bogen radioed into his base to alert them of the fire and called 911.

Bogen then sprung into action, waking up the four sleeping residents and their three dogs and making sure everyone was outside before the fire department arrived.

A total of 26 firefighters responded to the fire, and the first unit to arrive found the fire most heavy in the garage and extending into the home.

The firefighters brought the fire under control in less than one hour.

Officials said there did not appear to be any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

