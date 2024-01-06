Snow showers and strong winds for this evening

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For tonight, blustery conditions are expected, with lows in the teens and 20s. As this small system moves through, winds are expected to pick up to 50 miles per hour throughout the remainder of tonight before dying down by tomorrow afternoon. There is a wind advisory in place starting at 7 p.m. this evening and going until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. This is from Rapid City to far eastern Pennington County, far eastern Custer County, and southern Meade County. With the snow, the high winds could cause areas of reduced visibility and slippery road conditions.

Speaking of snow, there is also a winter weather advisory starting at 7 p.m. tonight and ending at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. So let’s time this out. We know that there is already snow moving through western South Dakota over the next few hours. The system will continue to move east with snow lingering in the northern hills till about midnight tonight, and snow will not completely leave KOTA Territory until noon Saturday. According to the snowfall forecast, we have an additional 2-4 inches of snow expected in the lead tonight, with surrounding areas expecting to see a trace to an inch or nothing to an inch. Higher elevations could see locally higher amounts due to upsloping.

Rounding out the forecast tonight, expect lows in the teens to 20s, with cloudy skies and blustery conditions As winds continue to pick up this evening, it could cause temperatures to feel like they are in the teens to single digits. Tomorrow we will have gradually decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 30s, with Sheridan likely to get into the 40s again. Temperatures will gradually decrease, with snow showers likely on Sunday. Monday is when we should start to see that pattern shift, especially over night, with lows getting down into the teens and single digits for some.

By Tuesday, the warm air will fight back, getting us close to the 40s. Wednesday night is when that cold air will move in, dropping us down to the single digits overnight. Thursday will look to be our coldest day, with highs in the single digits and a low in the negatives for the first time this year.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night
The new owners are excited to get to know the community and the business.
Ownership of Black Hills Bagels changes hands
In an undated photo, a B-1 belonging to the 28th Bomb Wing takes off from Ellsworth Air Force...
Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark
OST Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion against federal government

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Some fog, some light snow.
Isolated snow showers are possible Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Foggy this morning then mostly cloudy and seasonably cool.
Areas of dense fog will linger through the night