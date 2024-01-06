Man captured after allegedly shooting 73-year-old woman to death, setting body on fire

Sammy Patrick is accused of rape and murder, according to a regional task force.
Sammy Patrick is accused of rape and murder, according to a regional task force.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man from Scott County, Mississippi, has been captured nearly a week after he was accused of raping and killing a 73-year-old woman before setting her body on fire in Forest.

Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Commander Carlos Cosby says U.S. Marshals were informed that Sammy Patrick was riding in a stolen vehicle out of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, on Friday.

Cosby says one agent and a state trooper were able to spot the vehicle. The trooper then pulled Patrick over at the QuikTrip convenience store in Byram before 11 a.m.

Patrick is accused of rape and murder, according to the task force. The crime took place on Dec. 30 around 2 p.m. on Old Jackson Road in Forest.

Patrick is alleged to have broken into a Scott County home before shooting, killing and lighting 73-year-old Dee Eady on fire.

Eady’s family found their loved one’s body inside the home after they got a cellphone alert from the victim’s security system.

Law enforcement has yet to determine a motive for Eady’s killing.

“There was no direct connection that we know of,” Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said. “Ms. Eady was a widow and lived there by herself. [Patrick’s] home is not far from where she lived. There may have been, if any, some interaction, but there would not be a direct link, such as him working for her or knowing her in a personal situation.”

Multiple local, state and federal agencies assisted the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in the investigation.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night
In an undated photo, a B-1 belonging to the 28th Bomb Wing takes off from Ellsworth Air Force...
Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
The new owners are excited to get to know the community and the business.
Ownership of Black Hills Bagels changes hands
Rapid City casino robbed Friday morning
Rapid City business fails alcohol compliance check

Latest News

Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20...
Man charged with punching flight attendant also allegedly kicked police officer in the groin
Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and faces up to 20 years...
Passenger arrested after punching flight attendant
Applicants must be 65 years and up or disabled.
New program designed to help reduce utility costs for certain individuals
To qualify, applicants need to be at least 65 years old or disabled.
New program designed to help reduce utility costs for certain individuals