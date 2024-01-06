Lead initiates planning for new community center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, it was announced that Lead will begin the first phase of planning for a new and updated community center.

According to Emma Garvin, executive director of the Lead-Deadwood Economic Development Corporation, the current Handley Recreation Center needs major repairs.

Those repairs would cost more than building new ones. After community input, some people would like to see more of a new facility.

”Number 1, we don’t have a lot of extracurricular activities for our kids to do, number 2, we don’t have a lot of extra recreation places for them to go, we don’t have big fitness facilities and things like that, outside our community center. So if we were to lose our community center for whatever reason, all of those services would go away,” said Garvin.

The economic development division is currently trying to raise money for the center, then they will move into the planning phase and get more community feedback.

