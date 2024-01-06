Lead initiates planning for new community center

Lead plans a new community center due to current facility issues.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, it was announced that Lead will begin the first phase of planning for a new and updated community center.

According to Emma Garvin, executive director of the Lead-Deadwood Economic Development Corporation, the current Handley Recreation Center needs major repairs.

Those repairs would cost more than building new ones. After community input, some people would like to see more of a new facility.

”Number 1, we don’t have a lot of extracurricular activities for our kids to do, number 2, we don’t have a lot of extra recreation places for them to go, we don’t have big fitness facilities and things like that, outside our community center. So if we were to lose our community center for whatever reason, all of those services would go away,” said Garvin.

The economic development division is currently trying to raise money for the center, then they will move into the planning phase and get more community feedback.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night
The new owners are excited to get to know the community and the business.
Ownership of Black Hills Bagels changes hands
In an undated photo, a B-1 belonging to the 28th Bomb Wing takes off from Ellsworth Air Force...
Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark
OST Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion against federal government

Latest News

Arts in Rapid City play a significant role in boosting economy
Rapid City had a record breaking year for building permits.
Record-breaking year for Rapid City’s 2023 building permits
Snow showers and strong winds for this evening
Rapid City business fails alcohol compliance check