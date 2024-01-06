Friday Night Frenzy, January 5, pt. 2

Fort Lewis basketball escapes Rapid City victorious
By Andrew Lind
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Skyhawks of Fort Lewis left the King Center with two wins over South Dakota Mines Friday evening. The Lady Hardrockers fell to the Skyhawks 77-73 and drop to 2-11 on the season. For the men, Mines fell 82-76 and sit at 5-8.

RELATED: Friday Night Frenzy, January 5, pt. 1

On Saturday, the Hardrockers welcome in Adams State. The Grizzlies split a pair of games against Black Hills State on Friday.

