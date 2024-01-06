Friday Night Frenzy, January 5, pt. 1

New Underwood girls notch first win of season
Friday Night Frenzy, January 5, pt. 1
By Andrew Lind and Vic Quick
Published: Jan. 6, 2024
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New Underwood girls basketball team escaped a close call Friday against Lead-Deadwood 27-23.

The Tigers carried a large lead into halftime and part of the third quarter, before the Golddiggers found their rhythm and tightened the gap. New Underwood earned its first victory of the season, while Lead-Deadwood heads back to the drawing board.

In Sioux Falls, Rapid City Stevens split a pair of games against Sioux Falls Roosevelt. The boys fell to the Rough Riders 53-41, while the girls won big 58-41.

We’ll be back next week with another edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

