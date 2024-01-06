Arts in Rapid City play a significant role in boosting economy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2022, South Dakota’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $363 million in economic activity.

“It inspires us, it enables us, it’s part of creating a workforce,” said The Dahl Arts Center Executive Director, Jacqui Dietrich.

But that was only half of what the state earned. The Black Hills area created $183 million, according to Arts and Economic Prosperity.

“So when someone buys a ticket to an arts event, we know that that money stays in our community, that those people are employed locally, and that it supports artists. We know that there are over 250 working artists here in the Rapid City area,” said Dietrich.

Dietrich says the arts organizations and events support approximately 3,300 jobs in the state.

“So when we have an event that really supports not only the artists participating in the event but also the employees of that arts organization and the restaurateurs downtown and the retail stores located near those events, that really multiplies across the community,” said Dietrich.

According to the AEP (Arts & Economic Prosperity), America’s nonprofit arts and culture field is a $152 billion industry, supporting 2.6 million jobs and generating $29 billion in revenue. Additionally, research in Mount Rushmore State shows that art-savvy travelers and tourists spend a significant amount of time and money, making it a great way for the state to promote South Dakota’s arts and cultural opportunities.

“Year over year, our city puts in $100,000 into these events, but we’re generating, on that alone, a $204 million impact. So what we’re really interested in is how we can better partner with the business community and local decision-makers to make sure that we’re sharing our competencies and capabilities to help drive more arts activity so that we can capitalize on the economic impact that the arts generate,” said Dietrich.

The City Arts Investment Fund grant application is now open for nonprofits in the Rapid City area, and it will remain open until Jan. 29.

