Students rank South Dakota mines #2 in the Midwest

South Dakota Mines is receiving recognition after being ranked the number two recommended university in the Midwest when surveying students and alumni.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines is receiving recognition after being ranked the number two recommended university in the Midwest when surveying students and alumni.

The Wall Street Journal published the ranking in December, and this comes months after the University was also ranked number 9 nationally for the same reason.

Many factors play into why students may recommend the school, but President Jim Rankin says the services the school provides likely play a role in that rank. He mentioned that 98% of graduates find employment in their field of study after graduation, earning an average of $70,000.

Rankin says the support faculty gives the students plays a big part in that statistic.

“We really think of ourselves as being a family you know if you are working or having a problem with a class, the instructors are there to help, the staff members are there to help, and we’ve got a great student success area that are willing to help you. We just want to make sure that you can be successful because we know once you’re done graduating here you’re gonna go out there and change the world, but how do we help you get through,” said Rankin.

South Dakota Mines has an exciting year coming up with their new geology building nearing completion and renovations taking place all over campus.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark
The new Kathmandu location will be housed in this building at 405 Canal Street in Rapid City.
More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife
Monument Health welcomes their first baby boy born into the new year.
First baby born on New Years eve

Latest News

Monument Health feels the effects of surges in respiratory viruses
The new owners are excited to get to know the community and the business.
Ownership of Black Hills Bagels changes hands
Flurries
Snow showers pass through the area Friday
Pernod brings elegance and beautiful flavor to any seafood dish.
Cooking with Eric - Shrimp with a Tomato Pernod Sauce