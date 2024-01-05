Some fog, some light snow.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloudy skies continue today with isolated snow showers passing through the area this afternoon and evening. A dusting at best is possible for many, though a few spots in the northern Black Hills could pick up a few inches, where a Winter Weather Advisory in effect.

We start off the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures stay pretty close to average. Sunday will be mostly cloudy as another system passes by to our south. Temperatures will remain in the 30s. Isolated snow showers will be possible Sunday night, but skies clear up Monday and become mostly sunny. Highs to start the week will be cooler, with many in the 20s to low 30s.

Temperatures return to near average Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Some spots will reach 40° or a little warmer! Then a pattern change arrives to close out the week.

Wednesday will begin to cool off with many in the 20s and some in the 30s, but by Thursday and Friday highs will fall into the teens for much of the area and some spots may not escape the single digits - especially Friday!

Cold air will stick around that following weekend and possible into early the following week. Moisture is favored to be above normal as a few passing systems could bring some light snow to the area. With the cold temperatures, it could be a very light and fluffy snow. Stay tuned for later updates on this potential major change in our weather pattern.

