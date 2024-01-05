Rep. Dusty Johnson honors Vietnam veterans at pinning ceremony in Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many veterans reside in the Black Hills region, and several Vietnam-era vets attended Thursday morning’s pinning ceremony at the Joy Center in Spearfish, South Dakota. They were awarded special pins by U.S. House of Representatives member Dusty Johnson, who felt that proper recognition of veterans from this era was long overdue.

“Well America’s the greatest country there’s ever been, but we did not do a very good job honoring people who served in uniform back in the 1960′s and 1970′s,” Rep. Johnson said. “This is our opportunity to look these Vietnam veterans and these Vietnam-era veterans in the eye and say a grateful nation thanks and honors you for your service.”

Johnson, a Republican representing South Dakota, seemed happy to stick around after the official ceremony ended and converse with the veterans. He mentioned that this was an emotional moment for some of these men, whose service - around fifty years ago - was a significant part of their lives. Johnson and his team have honored over 1,000 veterans in ceremonies like these, and he hopes that veterans whom he has not met yet will reach out so that they can receive pins and be a part of future events like this one.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.