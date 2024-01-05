Rapid City casino robbed Friday morning

(wcjb)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 777 Casino on the 2100 block of Jackson Boulevard was robbed early Friday morning.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, a casino worker told them a man with a knife came into the casino at about 1:55 a.m. and demanded money. The employee gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect then left.

Police describe the suspect as about 6 feet tall, wearing a black sweatshirt and a lighter-colored bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact police investigations at 605-394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night
The new owners are excited to get to know the community and the business.
Ownership of Black Hills Bagels changes hands
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark
OST Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion against federal government
Sign outside Southwest Middle School.
Proposed Rapid City school district boundary changes continue to cause disagreement

Latest News

Rapid City business fails alcohol compliance check
In an undated photo, a B-1 belonging to the 28th Bomb Wing takes off from Ellsworth Air Force...
Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
A homeowner in Box Elder caught the crash of a 28th Bomb Wing B-1 as it was attempting to land...
B-1 bomber crashes at Ellsworth AFB
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST