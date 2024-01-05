Ownership of Black Hills Bagels changes hands

If you’ve been to Black Hills Bagels before, you’ve likely met the previous owner Debra Jenson.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you've been to Black Hills Bagels before, you've likely met the previous owner Debra Jenson who not only owned the business but was heavily involved in running it. She says after years of operation, she's ready to hand the dough over.

Enter the Hawronskys, a husband and wife team who owned a bagel business for seven years in North Dakota making the transition to Black Hills Bagels as smooth as possible.

“Really love it it’s really exciting. It’s amazing how much community support we have here and we’re hoping to really continue that. Deb has just done an amazing job in the community with all the outreach programs she’s done and we’re hoping to continue that tradition,” said Eric Hawronsky.

Marla Hawronsky says taking over the business has been a learning experience for her as she transitions from the healthcare industry.

“I’m very excited I told one of the employees that I’m a nurse and so this is really hard to, you know like health care is different than this, but he’s like ‘really it’s all the same it’s just taking care of people.’ So I like that thought that it really is just taking care of people and making people happy and supporting the community,” said Marla.

The Hawronskys home-school their children making it easier to find time for both the business and family. Daughter Juliet is optimistic about the future of the business.

“I think that this will be a great opportunity for us and I think that it will be a great family business,” said Juliet.

The sale of the business was finalized Tuesday.

