Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion against federal government

OST Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion in case against federal government
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:29 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe is again asking the court to force the federal government to do more to support law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation. A motion filed in federal court asks that the government be held in contempt for not complying with a preliminary injunction issued by the court last year.

That order required the federal government to provide the tribe with technical assistance to see what funding amount is necessary to satisfy the United States’ treaty obligation to the tribe for protection and law enforcement support. The tribe says meetings did not properly address that. That motion says, in fiscal year 2022, there were more than 176,000 calls for service, along with 653 missing person reports in fiscal year 2023. In a release, Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out says, “We will continue as a nation to hold the United States accountable for its obligations under our peace treaties.”

