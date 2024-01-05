B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night

Four crewmembers on board the bomber ejected safely
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, prepare to park at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 18, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)(U.S. Air Force)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 bomber belonging to the 28th Bomb Wing crashed about 5:30 p.m. Thursday as it was landing at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

According to a release from the Air Force, the four crew members on the bomber were able to safely eject. The Air Force did not say if any crew members were injured.

The bomber, the Air Force said, was on a training mission when it crashed.

Details on the crash will not be released until a board of officers completes its investigation.

Ellsworth is home to two squadrons of B-1 Lancer bombers.

There have been several B-1 bombers from Ellsworth that have crashed since they were first stationed at the base in 1987.

  • November 1988, a B-1 crashed on landing at the base. The crew ejected but were injured. Pilot error was reportedly the cause.
  • In September 1997, a B-1 crashed during a training mission in Montana, over the Powder River Training Range. Four people died in that crash. As with the 1988 crash, the Air Force determined pilot error was the cause.
  • December 2001, a B-1 crashed after taking off from the island Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The bomber was enroute to a combat mission over Afghanistan. The crew safely ejected and was picked up by a Navy ship. The cause of this crash was never determined or released.
  • August 2013, another bomber crashed in Montana at the training range. In this crash, the crew was able to safely eject.

Throughout the years, there have been numerous other serious incidents involving the bombers, including a mid-air collision between a B-1 and a refueling tanker in the early 1990s. Both planes were able to safely return to the base. Also, in September 2005, an Ellsworth B-1 landing at Andersen AFB, Guam, caught fire while taxiing and was severely damaged.

There have been five B-1 crashes involving planes from Dyess AFB, Texas. The first crash was of a prototype bomber in 1984.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark
The new Kathmandu location will be housed in this building at 405 Canal Street in Rapid City.
More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife
Monument Health welcomes their first baby boy born into the new year.
First baby born on New Years eve

Latest News

OST Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion against federal government
Giving your child a phone grants access to the digital world, but poses risks too
Monument Health feels the effects of surges in respiratory viruses
The new owners are excited to get to know the community and the business.
Ownership of Black Hills Bagels changes hands