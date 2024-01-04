‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children

Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her kids that evening. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee mother died in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.

WSMV reports that 27-year-old Illyria Edwards was a single mother working to support her three kids.

“She had the best fashion,” Edwards’ cousin, Jameshia Smith, said. “She was the life of the party and if you ever wanted to talk about anything, she was there.”

Last Sunday, Edwards was involved in a crash while driving from a friend’s house to pick up her children.

“It’s kind of like she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Smith said.

The Gallatin Police Department said Edwards’ car collided with another vehicle, also killing Samantha Gant. They were in separate vehicles and the only passengers.

Police said the crash happened minutes before midnight.

“It’s going to be hard to be without her,” Smith said. “We aren’t going to be able to grow old together and tell stories.”

For Smith, her cousin’s death serves as a wake-up call.

“You just never know when it’s your time,” she said.

Police have not released further information regarding the crash. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate behavior.
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate sexual behavior
Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
An educator works with students at the George McGovern Middle School.
Why South Dakota’s landmark teacher pay law failed

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Unsealed court records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein
A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the...
FBI calls bomb threats that led to brief lockdowns, evacuations of some state capitols a hoax
A 13-year-old from Oklahoma appears to have become the first human to beat Tetris. (Source:...
Teen defeats NES Tetris
Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing Wednesday
Man jumps over bench, attacks court judge during sentencing hearing
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 95 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general