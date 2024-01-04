Two baby cape cobras hatch on New Year’s at Reptile Gardens

Baby cobras at Reptile Gardens hatch on New Year's Day!
By Keith Grant
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two baby African cape cobras broke through their shells at Reptile Gardens on New Year’s Day.

The African cape cobra is one of the most venomous snakes in the world; the inland taipan is the most toxic snake in the world. Terry Phillip, a curator at Reptile Gardens, says the cobra typically runs away from predators; if the snake can’t, it will then “hood.” Hooding is when the snake extends its ribs, making itself appear bigger.

“We’re very strict about what we breed, when, and why. We’ve got a pair of adult cape cobras here; they’re starting to get on in age, and I would love to maintain that bloodline and that color line. They’re beautiful, bright, yellow adults. So, we paired them up in late summer and got some eggs two months ago. It takes about 60 days, a little less, for them to hatch,” shares Phillip.

The baby cape cobras will grow to be about four feet long and as round as a golf ball.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

