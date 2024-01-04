Proposed Rapid City school district boundary changes continue to cause disagreement

Some students in Rapid City may have to change schools if a proposed item by the Board of Education is passed.
By Brad Walton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education continued discussion on a hot-button local issue Tuesday night.

Some schools in Rapid City don’t have enough students while others are at or above full capacity. To counter this, the board has proposed a change of boundaries for which schools students will attend based on where they live.

Parents whose children are affected by the proposed change are understandably concerned. Many of them stated that they chose their current homes based on the schools that their kids would attend. The Board of Education has been sympathetic to these concerns, but they must make decisions with all of Rapid City’s schoolchildren in mind.

“We do listen. We do care. We do evaluate their concerns and see if we can be accommodating in any way,” said Bishop Troy Carr, President of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education. “And sometimes, we just cannot, and we just have to make the decision.”

While Bishop Carr’s opinions do not necessarily reflect those of the board as a whole, it was clear that he felt for the affected families and wished there was a way that everyone could be happy.

Recent additions to South Middle School in Rapid City have expanded its capacity for students. Since Southwest Middle School has become overpopulated, Southwest students living in the area between the two schools will need to transfer to South.

Public discussions on this issue will continue through January at Board of Education meetings.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

