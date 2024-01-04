Porcupine man admits guilt to involuntary manslaughter and assault

Robert Cottier, 65, pleaded guilty to killing Harold Long Soldier in a car crash while driving drunk.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Porcupine Man is facing up to 18 years in prison for a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was in federal court on Wednesday for a change of plea.

Robert Cottier, 65, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious injury.

According to the factual basis statement, Cottier killed Harold Long Soldier in a car crash while driving drunk.

Cottier also pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious injury after a minor who was also in the vehicle was injured.

Cottier is facing up to 18 years in prison.

