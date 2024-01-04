Northern Hills Library eliminates overdue fines to encourage a stress-free environment

The reason for this change is that many people feel anxious about visiting the library when they know they have overdue books and fines.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 180 library systems across the United States have gone fine-free, and that trend has now reached libraries in South Dakota. However, Spearfish is one of the Black Hills area libraries to forgive people for keeping a book too long.

The reason for this change is that many people feel anxious about visiting the library when they know they have overdue books and fines. In addition, the Bullock Memorial Library says library fines aren’t a significant source of revenue for Spearfish. They aim to create a more comfortable and stress-free environment for people to return to the library without worrying about overdue materials.

Public Library
Public Library(KOTA/KEVN)

“We always thought the library fines were causing people to bring their books back on time. But really, that’s not the case. People either do or they don’t, and sometimes it can actually be a deterrent to bring them back on time because as soon as they get a couple of days overdue, they start getting a little nervous about it. They don’t want to come in and see us, so we just feel like this was becoming more of a deterrent than an actual motivator,” said Bullock Memorial Library Director Amber Wilde.

Wilde says, that with the new library policy, all late materials and fines will be cleared for everyone.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate behavior.
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate sexual behavior
Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
An educator works with students at the George McGovern Middle School.
Why South Dakota’s landmark teacher pay law failed

Latest News

The new Kathmandu location will be housed in this building at 405 Canal Street in Rapid City.
More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City
Those at the pump may experience a little less sticker shock when it comes time to pay.
Gas prices fall in Rapid City
Porcupine man admits guilt to involuntary manslaughter and assault
Bob Koerlin, Rapid City garbage truck driver, completes one of his routes.
Bob Koerlin: one of Rapid City’s garbage truck drivers