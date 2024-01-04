Man charged with involuntary manslaughter of a newborn was granted bond

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man charged with involuntary manslaughter of a newborn was in federal court for a motion hearing Wednesday.

Sheldon Flute is accused of killing his one-month-old son after a drunk driving incident.

In court, the government called an FBI agent to the stand. The agent stated Flute was driving on the reservation when his vehicle rolled. Flute then called his girlfriend Erica Weston to come get him and his son. The three traveled to her home which was near the accident.

A friend of Weston’s called the police and stated the child was struggling to breathe. Weston’s friend told the two they should stay at the accident, but Weston and Flute decided to leave and head to Red Shirt, South Dakota.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the baby’s car seat was not properly fastened and was hanging in the car instead of being secured to the seat. Weston’s friend informed the officers that they went to a home in Red Shirt.

According to the agent, when officers arrived at the Red Shirt house, officers smelled alcohol on Flute and asked if he had been drinking. Flute admitted to drinking a six-pack of beer and then driving. Officers then inquired about the child, and Flute stated the child was gasping for air on and off, and at one point even stopped breathing. Flute then stated he was going to take his son to Indian Health Services.

Officers took the child to IHS where physicians determined the child needed to be life-flighted to Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. The child passed away a week later from extensive brain injuries, according to an autopsy.

The government asked that Flute continue to be held in detention, stating that he is a flight risk and poses a threat to the community. The government went on to say that Flute had multiple chances to call 911 for emergency medical services for his son, but instead, Flute continued to move around and run from cops, which showed that he was unwilling to comply with officers.

The defense argued that Flute should be released to the custody of his mother, saying Flute is not a danger to the community so long as he doesn’t have alcohol in his system, and poses no flight risk.

Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman stated that the facts of this case are disheartening. She ultimately granted Flute a personal recognizance bond and stated that he can have no contact with Weston or anyone else related to the case, and does not consume alcohol.

