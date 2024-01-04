In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Shrimp and Tomato with Pernod Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I have no problem using frozen cooked shrimp for a dish where the sauce is the star. Also, I like to use shrimp with the tails off, but you can use the ones with tails on in this recipe, if you wish. And if you prefer to use raw shrimp, be sure they’re peeled and deveined. Season with salt and pepper and cook in olive oil, 2 minutes per side or until pink.

In a skillet, in a couple of tablespoons of olive oil saute one thinly sliced leek (white part only) and 3 cloves of garlic, minced until softened. Then add 1/4 cup of Pernod; bring to a quick boil and reduce until most of the liquid is evaporated.

Then add 1 can of diced tomatoes and a tablespoon of fresh thyme, chopped. Also add a quarter cup of chopped Italian flat leaf parsley. Stir then add 1 pound of cooked shrimp; cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes on low head to the flavors meld together.

Serve with rice, pasta or by itself.

