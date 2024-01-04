In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Shrimp and Tomato with Pernod Sauce

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I have no problem using frozen cooked shrimp for a dish where the sauce is the star. Also, I like to use shrimp with the tails off, but you can use the ones with tails on in this recipe, if you wish. And if you prefer to use raw shrimp, be sure they’re peeled and deveined. Season with salt and pepper and cook in olive oil, 2 minutes per side or until pink.

In a skillet, in a couple of tablespoons of olive oil saute one thinly sliced leek (white part only) and 3 cloves of garlic, minced until softened. Then add 1/4 cup of Pernod; bring to a quick boil and reduce until most of the liquid is evaporated.

Then add 1 can of diced tomatoes and a tablespoon of fresh thyme, chopped. Also add a quarter cup of chopped Italian flat leaf parsley. Stir then add 1 pound of cooked shrimp; cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes on low head to the flavors meld together.

Serve with rice, pasta or by itself.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife
The new Kathmandu location will be housed in this building at 405 Canal Street in Rapid City.
More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark
Monument Health welcomes their first baby boy born into the new year.
First baby born on New Years eve

Latest News

Baby cobras at Reptile Gardens hatch on New Year's Day!
Two baby cape cobras hatch on New Year’s at Reptile Gardens
Baby cobras at Reptile Gardens hatch on New Year's Day!
A pair of baby snakes broke through their shell's at Reptile Gardens
Bob Koerlin, Rapid City garbage truck driver, completes one of his routes.
Bob Koerlin: one of Rapid City’s garbage truck drivers
Here's a delicious pork chop recipe that can be prepared on the stovetop or in a slow cooker!
Cooking with Eric - Honey Garlic Pork Chops