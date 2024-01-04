Foggy this morning then mostly cloudy and seasonably cool.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon today for much of western South Dakota. Visibility will drop to a quarter mile or less and with temperatures will be below freezing, so be cautious for a few slippery spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs will be in the 30s for much of the area. Clouds stick around Friday with the chance for a few snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s once again.

Mostly sunny skies return to begin the weekend with temperatures in the 30s once again. Sunday will start off with some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. Temperatures will range from the 20s to the 30s.

Next week could be closer to normal for the first half of the week, but much cooler air will move in the second half of the week and that following weekend. Highs temperatures may only reach the teens for many during this time period. Snow may accompany the arrival of the arctic air on Wednesday. Stay tuned!

