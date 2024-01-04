Ethan Finn-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Lead-Deadwood boys basketball team has gotten off to a 3-3 start this season. The Golddiggers return to the court Friday when they take on New Underwood. The team will count on Ethan Finn to deliver another big game. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

