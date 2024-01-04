Ethan Finn-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Finn is a standout for the Lead-Deadwood boys basketball team
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
By Andrew Lind
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Lead-Deadwood boys basketball team has gotten off to a 3-3 start this season. The Golddiggers return to the court Friday when they take on New Underwood. The team will count on Ethan Finn to deliver another big game. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

