Building bridges with Crazy Horse Memorial to Native American culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To preserve Native American culture, traditions, and heritage, Whitney Rencountre, CEO of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, discusses building bridges in the Native community through monthly segments that will be featured on KOTA-TV. In the first of the monthly segments, Rencountre says when you know better, you do better in recognition of the purpose behind the monthly segments and in hopes of building stronger cultural connections in the Rapid City communities and spreading the mission of the Crazy Horse Memorial.

Rencountre, who is Crow Creek Humkpati Dakota from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, says the overall mission of Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation is to protect and preserve the culture, tradition, and living heritage of the North American Indians, and despite the wonderful tourism here in Rapid City, the work continues. He says the Crazy Horse Memorial is a place where Natives can look to preserve their history and give everyone a real sense of what people are doing in the Black Hills to further the culture and honor the heritage.

Rencountre, who will be a part of the monthly conversations, says the foundation demonstrates its commitment to this endeavor by following the mission of “Chief Standing Bear when he set out to honor his cousin, Crazy Horse, widely known as one of the greatest individuals amongst our people because he protected the mothers, grandmothers, during a time of battles. And during the Battle of Little Big Horn, he was the leader that helped defeat Custer during that time. His first cousin wanted to honor him and during a time when the termination time in our country, the government wanted everyone in our country to be a melting pot and everyone to speak the same language and everyone to be the same. So Chief Standing Bear had a great idea and he invited Korczak Ziolkowski to help carve this mountain in honor of Crazy Horse so that the people, no matter what happens to Native American culture, people from all over the world will be attracted here and learn more about our history, language and traditions and that is why the memorial was started.”

Rencountre says he wants to share more about the Crazy Horse Memorial because a lot of people do not know about the Native peoples’ traditions, history, and culture. He says the monthly segments will allow to us to share the work of Crazy Horse Memorial and not only at KOTA territory but throughout to continue the message that people should learn more and have a better understanding of Native American culture.

You can tune in to these Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation segments every first Wednesday of every month.

