Modern technology helps patch up pipes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many pipelines running through our historical buildings are made out of clay or cast iron which in the winter can freeze and crack leading to leaks. Other pipes can be damaged by roots and decay over time.

Roots and water can cause sewer lines to crack over time. As those holes increase there may be less that plumbers can do to save the pipes, however, this modern technology makes it so there is no need to dig up concrete, tear up carpets, or even break through the walls in your house.

“You put in the balloon with a fiberglass liner material and then you mentioned the stuff leaking out there that’s UV resin. It’s gonna harden basically a new pipe in these holes or in these cracked sections. Prevent the roots from coming back in. Prevent any groundwater from leaking in to your sewer line.”

Light Ray L-R-3 patch repair system has a UV resin that acts as a gel that hardens when hit by UV lights. The process is simple and only takes five minutes for the gel to harden.

“This is how we get the material here. So it comes in this UV protective sleeve. We cut that off we wrap it around the balloon and we put it in the line. We have the lights turned on inside the tube. It’s actually gonna start to have this resin harden.”

For homeowners worried about their pipes in the winter, Loyal Plumbers also had advice to help prevent any freezing and cracking.

“If you have a crawl space that’s separated from the house there’s no heating or anything underneath there, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have heat tape put on the water line underneath there as well. Or just have a little chicken coop heater or just something underneath just to keep that space a little bit above freezing is all you need.”

Other methods to prevent freezing are leaving your cupboards open to let heat in closer to the pipes as well as running the water with a stream as skinny as a pencil to make sure it is flowing and not still.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.