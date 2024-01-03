Despite a national childcare shortage one preschool continues to grow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to Child Care Aware, the demand for childcare exceeds the supply national services can provide by about four million kids. This comes in sharp comparison with a preschool in Custer that continues to expand.

Growing Roots Preschool opened its doors in September of last year and since then, the service has continued to grow by adding new programs and looking for more students. One such program is a Spanish language class for their students where a Spanish-speaking teacher meets with the kids every Wednesday to help them learn Spanish, and to help the teacher stay sharp on English.

“Some parents are able to provide a lot of one-on-one and education to their kids at home and some parents aren’t. So to be able to offer that where every child is able to get early education is really our goal,” said Sam Smolnisky the treasurer of Growing Roots.

In terms of why the preschool is seeing the success they are, the treasurer says they receive an overwhelming amount of support from people in the community.

“Really the biggest blessing we’ve had is our community support through donations, that’s really why we’ve been able to start, and be successful is we went out to the community and they held our hand and they supported us,” said Smolnisky

This preschool also takes a different approach to teaching, the entire philosophy for their curriculum stems from student focused learning, meaning many activities are led by the students. The reason for this approach is to help teach children independence from an early age.

“I know a lot of traditional preschools have the kids, it’s more teacher-directed rather than child-directed and so here at Growing Roots as we focus on the child, they’re more willing to learn and do the activities rather than just getting frustrated that they’re having to do something that they don’t want to do,” said Tanessa Boggs a teacher at Growing Roots Preschool.

There are still a few spots left in Growing Roots if you’re interested in enrolling and those interested in donating to the preschool can find out how here.

