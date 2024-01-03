Cooking with Eric - Honey Garlic Pork Chops

The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This wonderfully simple recipe can be prepared on the stovetop, or in a slow cooker. The flavors are great - everyone will want seconds!

First, season 4 pork chops, about an inch thick with salt and pepper (both sides). In a skillet, brown in olive oil; remove and place in a slow cooker.

In a bowl, combine 3 minced garlic cloves with 1/3 cup ketchup, 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/8 cup honey. Stir thoroughly then pour chops. Cook in slow cooker on HIGH for 1 1/2 hours or LOW for 2 1/2 hours.

Optional: if the sauce isn’t as thick as you’d like, combine 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with water; dissolve and stir into the sauce.

When serving, top with chopped parsley or parsley flakes.

