Cooking with Eric - Honey Garlic Pork Chops

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This wonderfully simple recipe can be prepared on the stovetop, or in a slow cooker. The flavors are great - everyone will want seconds!

First, season 4 pork chops, about an inch thick with salt and pepper (both sides). In a skillet, brown in olive oil; remove and place in a slow cooker.

In a bowl, combine 3 minced garlic cloves with 1/3 cup ketchup, 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/8 cup honey. Stir thoroughly then pour chops. Cook in slow cooker on HIGH for 1 1/2 hours or LOW for 2 1/2 hours.

Optional: if the sauce isn’t as thick as you’d like, combine 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with water; dissolve and stir into the sauce.

When serving, top with chopped parsley or parsley flakes.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.