Colder, more seasonable temperatures the next few days.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Areas of dense fog will develop across the South Dakota plains this morning. Visibility will drop below 1/4 mile at times and make driving difficult. Temperatures will range from the teens to low 20s, so any fog that does develop, could create slippery spots on roadways. Use caution. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issues for northwest South Dakota and the western South Dakota plains.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today with highs in the 20s and 30s, but we’re still expecting 40s in northern and northeastern Wyoming.

Foggy conditions will re-develop tonight into Thursday morning for much of the area. Skies will become partly cloudy once the fog dissipates and high temperatures will stick close to average, in the upper 30s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be likely Friday and Saturday with temperatures staying near normal, but it will cool down a bit heading into Sunday. Highs will be in the 20s for many with the chance for a few snow showers at times, but nothing major.

Expect temperatures to remain below average for all of next week with highs in the 20s to lower 30s.

