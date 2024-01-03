Areas of dense fog will linger through the night

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon Thursday for much of western South Dakota. Visibility will drop to a quarter mile or less and with temperatures will be below freezing, so be cautious for a few slippery spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Lows will be in the teens and 20s for many.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but areas of fog will linger into the middle of the day. Highs will be in the 30s for much of the area. Clouds stick around Friday with the chance for a few snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s once again.

Mostly sunny skies return to begin the weekend with temperatures in the 30s once again. Sunday will start off with some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. Temperatures will range from the 20s to the 30s.

Next week could be closer to normal for the first half of the week, but much cooler air will move in the second half of the week and that following weekend. Highs temperatures may only reach the teens for many during this time period. Stay tuned.

