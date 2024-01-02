Snowplow name contest winners announced

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has held its “Name the Snowplow Contest” as a light-hearted way to remind people to give plows some room
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past four years, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has held its “Name the Snowplow Contest” as a light-hearted way to remind people to give plows some room as they clear the highways.

This year’s competition closed at the end of November but we won’t know the names of the winners until later this month when they get to see their names plow. Of the more than 650 entries submitted, this year’s wacky names include South-Da-Snow-Ta, Frostimus Prime, Clearapathera, Snow-key the Bear, and Not my first Snowdeo to name a few.

For more information regarding the names of the winners from each area please click here.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
Kolten Ware, 30, was arrested following on multiple charges, including assaulting Deadwood...
Man arrested, charged with assault on Deadwood police officers
Breaking: Food service worker at State Penitentiary assaulted, Jameson Annex on lockdown
Rapid City forecast
A winter storm is on the way!
Garrett Schmidt at Daylight Donuts.
Young couple acquire well-known Rapid City donut shop

Latest News

Sunny
Sunny and mild Tuesday
The goal of the new program is to make higher education more accessible for state employees.
South Dakota Board of Regents announce tuition discount for state employees
People using the disposal sites should make sure their tree is clear of any holiday decorations.
Christmas tree disposal sites open in Rapid City
New Year's resolution
Sticking to your New Year’s resolution can be challenging, but achievable with the right solution