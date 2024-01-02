A preview of the 2024 South Dakota Legislature session

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Everyone wants to get off to a great start in the New Year, and with the 2024 Legislative session set for next week so are state lawmakers.

Legislators from across the state will come together next week, Jan. 9, to discuss proposed bills, pass new laws, and discuss budget issues.

Representative Mary Fitzgerald from District 31 out of Spearfish spoke about the bills she will propose next week which are as follows: exclude habitual DUI offenders and those convicted of stealing a firearm from presumptive probation, enhancing the penalty for accessory to first or second-degree murder, and also to provide immunity from liability for certain action of the State Bar and its agents.

Fitzgerald will also introduce two local bills to help the towns of Whitewood and Lead build community centers.

“The city of Lead has also asked me to help so I have drafted a bill on their behalf to try to ask for some state funds in order to build these community centers. I think that these smaller towns have populations growing and we need a place where kids can go and be involved in activities that’s safe,” said Fitzgerald.

This will be the first time in the new year representatives will have the chance to get their bills passed and Fitzgerald is optimistic about the support of her bills.

“I’m discussing bills with other legislators and I’ve got quite a few sponsors signed onto my bills now. We’ll be preparing people to testify and so I think that’ll be very interesting to try to tell some very compelling stories so that it shows how important these bills are,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald also noted this will be the first time in quite some while that both chambers of the legislature will be together and she believes there will be a lot of excitement to get things done during the session.

