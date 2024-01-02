Powerball continues to sport big payouts

The Powerball numbers just got bigger
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What better way to start the new year than with $810 million dollars? Monday could potentially be the day you become that lucky person.

Recently, with no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the cash prize has gone up to an estimated $810 million. So, what if you won? Some people in the area say they would show gratitude within the community with that amount of money.

“We would definitely go and do some gifting. It will be really fun to surprise some people by paying off some of their debt and also just gifting to some local areas; community items here in town. It’ll be fun,” said one Rapid City mother,” said Kalynn Scoular.

According to Powerball, the current jackpot is the fourth to exceed half a billion dollars in 2023. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 in California, with a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner. This marks the first time in the game’s history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have reached $1 billion.

If you become the lucky person to win the Powerball, you can choose to take home a cash value of $408.9 million dollars or an annuity paid in 30 incremental payments over 29 years.

