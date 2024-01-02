Jackley joins multi-state effort to strike down firearm magazine ban

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Attorney General, Marty Jackley, has joined 24 other state Attorneys General to file an amicus brief challenging a California law that would prohibit firearm magazines with the capacity of holding more than 10 rounds.

The amicus brief requests the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to uphold a prior ruling by a U.S. District Court in California that the ban on firearms violates the federal constitutional right of citizens to use common weapons for self-defense.

“This ban is another intrusion on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is important that Attorneys General nationwide remain vigilant against any legislation that infringes upon an individual’s Second Amendment rights.”

Other Attorneys General who are part of this brief are from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

