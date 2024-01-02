Dense fog develops overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Areas of dense fog will develop across the South Dakota plains overnight. Visibility will drop below 1/4 mile at times and make driving difficult. Temperatures will range from the teens to low 20s, so any fog that does develop, could create slippery spots on roadways. Use caution.

Low clouds and fog will persist across western South Dakota for much of Wednesday. A few light flurries are possible, too. High temperatures will be in the 20s on the plains, in the 30s around the Black Hills region and likely reach 40° in northeast Wyoming.

Foggy conditions will re-develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning for much of the area. Skies will become partly cloudy once the fog dissipates and high temperatures will stick close to average, in the upper 30s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be likely Friday and Saturday with temperatures staying near normal, but it will cool down a bit heading into Sunday. Highs will be in the 20s for many with the chance for a few snow showers at times.

Expect temperatures to remain below average for all of next week with highs in the 20s for many.

