Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise. (Source: KMBC, NFL MEDIA, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, CNN)
By Alan Shope, KMBC via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise.

Not only did he get to meet Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he was given Super Bowl tickets as well.

Isaac Murdock, 13, is a huge sports fan and never misses a Chiefs game.

When he was asked to shoot what he thought was a commercial for Variety KC, he was all in. But then, Mahomes showed up and said, “What’s up.”

“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”

Despite his rare spinal defect, Isaac still plays a lot of basketball and other sports. He’s a part of Variety KC, a non-profit organization in the area for kids with disabilities.

“I love that he gets to highlight all the kids in the organization and show them how special they are too,” said Abby Martin with Variety KC.

Isaac’s whole family plans to make the trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 in February. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Copyright 2024 KCMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
Rapid City forecast
A winter storm is on the way!
The goal of the new program is to make higher education more accessible for state employees.
South Dakota Board of Regents announce tuition discount for state employees
Annual snowplow naming contest winners announced for South Dakota communities.
Snowplow name contest winners announced
Kolten Ware, 30, was arrested following on multiple charges, including assaulting Deadwood...
Man arrested, charged with assault on Deadwood police officers

Latest News

An educator works with students at the George McGovern Middle School.
Why South Dakota’s landmark teacher pay law failed
The Woods Memorial Library in Barre, Massachusetts, repatriated over 150 items to a group of...
Wounded Knee descendants group plans ceremony to burn returned artifacts
“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say