Above normal temperatures as we head back to work.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies return today with temperatures in the 40s for many, while some on the South Dakota plains will stay in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will fall closer to average for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s Wednesday through Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy. A system passing us by to the south may still produce a flurry or two Thursday, but nothing significant.

The weekend will start off quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s, but colder air will move in Sunday and for much of next week. Highs will be in the 20s in Rapid City with lows in the teens. Other spots might have highs in the teens with lows falling into the single digits some days.

While cold air looks likely, moisture is still questionable. Light snow showers are possible Sunday and possibly early next week. The storm track will remain to our south and any heavy moisture is expected to fall in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska.

Stay tuned and we will keep you posted if there are any changes to the forecast going forward.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
Rapid City forecast
A winter storm is on the way!
The goal of the new program is to make higher education more accessible for state employees.
South Dakota Board of Regents announce tuition discount for state employees
Annual snowplow naming contest winners announced for South Dakota communities.
Snowplow name contest winners announced
Kolten Ware, 30, was arrested following on multiple charges, including assaulting Deadwood...
Man arrested, charged with assault on Deadwood police officers

Latest News

Another sunny and mild day on tap
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the start of the New Year
Fog continues on the plains overnight with sunshine and warmer air Monday
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Areas of fog will develop this evening, with seasonable temperatures for Sunday