Sticking to your New Year’s resolution can be challenging, but achievable with the right solution

New Year’s resolutions often have a bad reputation because they are often viewed as either a success or failure
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we’re entering the New Year, it’s the season for setting resolutions. Some we’ll keep, others, well, let’s call them ‘aspirations’.

According to the Washington Post, New Year’s resolutions often have a bad reputation because they are viewed as either a success or failure. This can happen when people set overly ambitious goals, don’t fully understand why they’re making these resolutions, or simply aren’t ready for change. So, what are people saying about their 2024 resolutions?

“To have a better outlook on things, just to continue doing good and staying good, and just doing nothing but good,” said Ethan Grace.

One reason some individuals succeed with New Year’s resolutions is due to a psychological phenomenon known as the ‘fresh start effect.’ This refers to a specific date on the calendar, like the start of a new year, that gives people a sense of a fresh beginning and motivates them to make positive changes.

“I’m going to try and start eating healthier because right now I’m eating a really bad diet, and I think it’s affecting my health. So, I want to start getting educated on what the proper foods are and trying to benefit myself so I can feel better,” said William Tracy.

To stick to your New Year’s resolution, share it with someone supportive and find a mentor or workout buddy for specific goals.

